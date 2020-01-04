Pandacoin (PND) Hits Market Cap of $709,701.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $709,701.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

