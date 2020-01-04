Parachute Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $112,225.00 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,919,644 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

