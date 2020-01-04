Paragon Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $470,058.00 and $24.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

