ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $121.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057885 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084222 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,427.88 or 0.99971115 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,088,188 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

