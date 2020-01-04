Patron (PAT) Hits Market Cap of $76,602.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, YoBit and IDAX. Patron has a market capitalization of $76,602.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,570,612 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.