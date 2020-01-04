Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

