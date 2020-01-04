PAWS Fund (PAWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,923.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $12,923.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.