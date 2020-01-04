PAWS Fund (PAWS) Reaches Market Cap of $10,654.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $10,654.00 and $10.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

