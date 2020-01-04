Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $255.06 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, KuCoin, BCEX and Bitfinex. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $255.06 million and approximately $367.52 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 252,336,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,336,307 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, BitMart, BCEX, ABCC, BigONE, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Coinall, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, FCoin, P2PB2B, Bitrue, Iquant, Coinbit, CoinPlace, Bitfinex, TOKOK, OKCoin, CoinExchange, C2CX, Hotbit, KuCoin, Coinsuper, Binance, MXC, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Kyber Network, Crex24, BitMax, DDEX, BW.com, Sistemkoin, WazirX, HitBTC, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

