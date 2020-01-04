PAYCENT Achieves Market Cap of $60,403.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $60,403.00 and approximately $58,784.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

