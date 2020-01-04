Payfair One Day Trading Volume Hits $455.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Payfair has a market cap of $8,616.00 and $455.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Payfair has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

