PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $27.49. 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,788. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

