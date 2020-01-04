Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.