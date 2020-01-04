Peculium (PCL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. Peculium has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $34,668.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Peculium Token Profile

PCL is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,899,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,195,577 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

