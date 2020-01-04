Peercoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $37,414.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.03038364 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00583065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,872,657 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, WEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Livecoin, YoBit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Tux Exchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

