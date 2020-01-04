Peerguess Price Up 61.1% This Week (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Peerguess has a total market cap of $13,332.00 and $1.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerguess token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerguess has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerguess Token Profile

Peerguess was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess.

Buying and Selling Peerguess

Peerguess can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

