PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 486,393 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNNT remained flat at $$6.60 during trading hours on Friday. 291,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,489. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $442.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

