Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the highest is $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $22.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

