Penta Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34,145.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $34,145.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, Bit-Z, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

