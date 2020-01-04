Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.86 million and $526,313.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.68 or 1.00045092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

