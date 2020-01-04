PHI Token (PHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,910.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $282,651.00 and $10,910.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01422481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00121294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.