Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0028 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $204,158.00 and $109.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00631689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00235349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

