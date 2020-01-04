Phore Trading Down 4.7% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Phore has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. Phore has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,653,020 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.