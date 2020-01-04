Photon (PHO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $96,890.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,995,891,405 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

