PIBBLE Market Cap Hits $834,851.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $834,851.00 and $1,297.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

