Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0008 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and $111,495.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000629 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,280,554,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

