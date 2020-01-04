Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $522,877.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00626297 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,619,583 coins and its circulating supply is 414,359,147 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

