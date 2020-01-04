Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $263.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.40 million and the highest is $272.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $247.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

PNFP opened at $63.69 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $16,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $15,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,851,000 after acquiring an additional 230,361 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

