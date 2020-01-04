Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,851,000 after acquiring an additional 230,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.