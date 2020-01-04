Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $379,540.00 and approximately $6,039.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 62,072,608 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

