PIVX (PIVX) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. PIVX has a market cap of $13.15 million and $550,771.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Upbit. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009760 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005923 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Crex24, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Binance, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

