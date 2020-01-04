PKG Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,425.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $58,518.00 and $25,425.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

PKG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

