PlayCoin [ERC20] Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $438,911.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.