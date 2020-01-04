PlayGame Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PlayGame has a market cap of $260,072.00 and $234.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,053,478 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

