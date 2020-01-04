Pluton Price Tops $1.22 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Pluton has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,214.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00016545 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pluton

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

