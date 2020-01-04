POA Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, POA has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance and Bibox. POA has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $67,865.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

