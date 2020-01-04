Polis Market Capitalization Hits $8.70 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00012827 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. Polis has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $26,227.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,170,063 coins and its circulating supply is 9,170,078 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

