Polybius (PLBT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Polybius token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00008108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and Livecoin. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $594.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polybius Profile

Polybius’ genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

