Polymath Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.14 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00583930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010538 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, DDEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Bittrex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, UEX, Koinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

