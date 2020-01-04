PolySwarm (NCT) One Day Volume Hits $17,862.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $17,862.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

