PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 57% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $248,901.00 and $16.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 219.3% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011389 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,986,764,057 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

