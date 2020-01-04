Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004864 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, DragonEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Populous has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

