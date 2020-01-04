Populous Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bithumb and Kucoin. Populous has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, LATOKEN, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.