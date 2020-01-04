Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Share Price

Media headlines about CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CAT opened at GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Friday. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

