Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.