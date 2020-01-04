Presearch (PRE) Trading Up 28.2% This Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $696,613.00 and approximately $2,517.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

