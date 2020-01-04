Primas (PST) Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $644,934.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

