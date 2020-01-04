Prime-XI (PXI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Prime-XI has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $3,256.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

