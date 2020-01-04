Primecoin One Day Volume Reaches $6,301.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $6,301.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,212,203 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.