PRiVCY Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $39,150.00 and $12.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00043702 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

